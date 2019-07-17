Oklahoma woman receives suspended sentence for fatal crash

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman will not serve any more time in jail for a drunk driving crash that claimed the life of a young woman.

In February of 2014, emergency crews rushed to an intersection in Logan County following a car accident. Investigators learned that Paige Powell was behind the wheel when she lost control and crashed.

Her passenger, 23-year-old Maryah Sanchez, was trapped inside the wreckage as the car caught on fire. Sadly, she died from her injuries.

Court documents say Powell told Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers on scene that she “was swerving to avoid a deer” when she crashed. She admitted to drinking five beers that night.

However, Powell's blood alcohol content wasn't tested until four hours after the crash. At that time, she was shown to be under the legal limit.

A black box in Powell's car revealed she was speeding moments before the accident.

Powell was ultimately charged with one count of manslaughter. She pleaded no contest to the charge.

On Tuesday, Powell received a suspended 10-year sentence for the crime.