Police investigating unusual theft at Oklahoma City hotel

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a man who may know something about an unusual burglary at an Oklahoma City hotel.

On June 11, Oklahoma City police were called to the Woodsprings Suites Hotel after employees learned that two new televisions were stolen from the storage room.

An employee told investigators that she looked at surveillance footage of the storage room and spotted a man going through the room. According to the police report, the alleged suspect went into the third-floor storage room.

Several minutes later, the man is seen leaving the room and going to the second-floor storage room. Cameras captured the alleged suspect leaving the room with a dolly that was loaded with two large boxes under a sheet. He then took the elevator to the first floor and left through the west door.

On Wednesday, police released a photo of a man they would like to speak with in connection to the theft.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.