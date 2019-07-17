× Police: Norman educator arrested after being accused of drugging, raping woman

OKLAHOMA CITY – An assistant principal with Norman Public Schools has been suspended following his arrest by Oklahoma City police.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma City officers arrested Robert Brian Davis on a complaint of sexual battery. Investigators allege that Davis drugged and raped a victim, and say they believe there could be other victims that have not yet come forward.

Davis is listed as an assistant principal at Norman High School.

In an email to parents, the district said Davis was immediately suspended pending the outcome of the police investigation. At this point, he has no access to the campus and will not be allowed to communicate with other district employees or students.