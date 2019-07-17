Road rage incident ends with shots fired, two arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two people were arrested after a violent road rage incident where shots were fired.

"It was a little scary. We've never had that in this neighborhood,” Jeanene Graves told News 4.

It started around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

"They had been chasing each other since 10th and Penn and shooting, the one guy here was shooting at him,” Graves said.

The man Graves is referring to it Omar Compean, who allegedly fired those shots out of anger toward another driver.

"The victim accidentally pulled in front of the suspect's vehicle outside of a store. Now, the suspect became angered and began following the victim's vehicle,” Sgt. Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

The victim told police he kept trying to get around Compean’s vehicle. Compean claimed he also was trying to get away from the victim.

"But it looks like the suspect fired shots, possibly six shots, at the victim's vehicle,” Morgan said.

Then, the suspect fired shots at the victim again where it all ended at NW 30th and Venice when the victim allegedly rammed the suspect into a tree.

Graves said they heard about five or six shots.

“The guy came running down to our yard and ended up on the corner of our yard. He got out of the car acting real disoriented,” Graves said.

The victim was able to flag an officer down and ultimately, both Compean and his passenger, Sharece Ranell Barboza, were arrested.

"My son was on his motorcycle coming home and went to get gas instead or he would have been on the road so, feeling like I'm really glad he didn't come home right in the middle of that," Graves said.

Thankfully, no one got hurt.