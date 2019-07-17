× Science Museum Oklahoma hosting Apollo 11 panel

OKLAHOMA CITY – Science Museum Oklahoma is hosting a panel in honor of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 and Oklahoma’s contributions to space exploration July 21 at the museum’s Kirkpatrick Planetarium.

The panel will begin at 11:30 a.m. and following the discussion, Science Museum Oklahoma will show “Apollo 11: For All Mankind,” to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the historic first-ever moonwalk on the Apollo 11 mission.

Panelists will include:

House Space and Aeronautics Subcommittee Chairwoman Kendra Horn

President and CEO of Science Museum Oklahoma Sherry Marshall

Director of Oklahoma’s Career Tech system Dr. Marcie Mack

OU professor of Russian and Soviet Studies Dr. Melissa Stockdale

Author of “Oklahomans and Space: Chronicles of the Amazing Contributions of Oklahomans in the Aerospace Industry” Bill Moore

Executive Director of Oklahoma Advanced Technology Initiatives Division of Strategic Development, Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, David Grimsley

The panel will also discuss how people, especially young folks, can get into our nation’s growing aviation and aerospace industries.

This event is included with general admission to the museum. Seating is limited and is on a first-come, first-served basis.