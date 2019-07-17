Spavinaw community concerned about closed fire department

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. – Residents in a small town in Mayes County are voicing their concerns about the lack of a fire department.

The Spavinaw Fire Department closed after the mayor expressed concerns about its finances, which ultimately led to the resignation of the fire chief.

On Monday, a meeting was scheduled to vote on a new fire chief. However, it was canceled because not all city councilmembers could attend. Now, they hope to hold a vote later this week.

“I’m more concerned with the fact that we have a board that’s acting illegally and they’re trying to govern and telling others how to behave and they can’t even do their own job,” Mysteri David told KJRH.

Three other towns in Mayes County are responding to emergency calls in Spavinaw.