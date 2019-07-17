Two arrive at hospital with gunshot wounds in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating after two people arrived at an Oklahoma City hospital with gunshot wounds.

Officials were called to an apartment complex near I-240 and Santa Fe after residents reported hearing gunshots in the area. When police arrived, they couldn’t find a scene or any victims.

A short time later, two men arrived at a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries from gunshot wounds.

Right now, authorities are not sure what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

