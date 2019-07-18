Bethany residents to ration water due to critical situation, city officials say

BETHANY, Okla. – Residents in Bethany are being asked to ration their water due to a critical water situation.

On Thursday, just after 1 p.m., city officials announced they were advancing to a Stage 4 water rationing immediately.

City officials say despite a large amount of rainfall this spring, the city’s water comes from wells. And because of this, rainfall amounts do not impact the city’s water levels like it would in a reservoir system.

The availability of the water is not the critical issue, but the capacity of the pumps is.

According to city officials, water levels are OK, but the pumps cannot keep up with the demand.

Until further notice, only hand watering of gardens and flower beds are acceptable. Commercial car washes with water recycling operations are permitted.

Exceptions:

• Use of an alternative water source, such as a private well.

• Hand watering of newly planted hydromulch, grass sod, grass seed and shrubs and trees planted within the last 30 days.

• Conducting maintenance, repair or testing on an irrigation system.

City officials say violators will be given one warning. Repeat violators on each subsequent day, which watering is observed, will be issued citations. Water may be cut off for an excessive amount of violations.

