× City of Bethany Water Rationing

Stage 4 Rationing Due to Critical Water Situation

Until further notice, only hand watering of gardens and flower beds are acceptable. Commercial car washes with water recycling operations are permitted.

Exceptions are granted for private wells and hand watering of newly planted sod, grass seed shrubs and trees planted within the last 30 days. For more information on exceptions, please visit the website.

