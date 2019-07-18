× Edmond couple to open Oklahoma’s first “Smart Gym”

EDMOND, Okla. – An Edmond couple says technology is going to make working out much easier for some Oklahoma residents.

Oklahoma’s first “Smart Gym” is scheduled to open on July 23rd and promises more effective and personalized workouts than regular gyms.

The Exercise Coach relies on computers and robotics instead of dumbbells and treadmills.

New members receive a unique code that they will plug into each machine. The machines then personalize the customer’s workout based on their strengths and weaknesses.

“I did a lot of running, jumping out of airplanes and volleyball when I was younger but developed knee problems and bone spurs from wear and tear on my body,” said Exercise Coach owner Valero Aquino. “Hearing how safe and effective The Exercise Coach is motivated me to invest in this franchise.”

The Exercise Coach promises that merely two 20-minute workouts per week are more effective than seven days of traditional activity-based exercise.

The gym currently has more than 50 studios operating in 16 states. The company expanded internationally to Japan in 2017.

The Edmond franchise will be located at 130 NE 150th St.