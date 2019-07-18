Firefighters battle flames, smoke explosion in southwest Oklahoma City

Posted 6:52 am, July 18, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – A family of six is safe after their home caught fire in southwest Oklahoma City.

Fire crews say a woman woke up to the smell of smoke inside her home near S.W. 47th and Western.

At the same time, a neighbor knocked on the door to warn the family.

Fortunately, they were all able to get out safely.

While firefighters were setting up to attack the flames, a smoke explosion blew out the front windows of the home.

Authorities are still investigating what started the fire.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.