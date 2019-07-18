× Firefighters battle flames, smoke explosion in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A family of six is safe after their home caught fire in southwest Oklahoma City.

Fire crews say a woman woke up to the smell of smoke inside her home near S.W. 47th and Western.

At the same time, a neighbor knocked on the door to warn the family.

Fortunately, they were all able to get out safely.

While firefighters were setting up to attack the flames, a smoke explosion blew out the front windows of the home.

Authorities are still investigating what started the fire.