× Generous grant makes transportation easier for Yukon senior citizens

YUKON, Okla. – The Oklahoma City Community Foundation awarded a grant to a Yukon organization helping to make transportation easier for senior citizens.

The $15,000 grant will be used in funding the ‘Care-A-Van’ program which provides accessible transportation to Yukon’s senior citizens and residents with disabilities.

“We are extremely pleased to have received this generous gift,” says Joanne Riley, Director of Compassionate Hands. “The Oklahoma City Community Foundation grant will go a long way in providing funding to support an ever-increasing need for transportation among our elderly.”

Compassionate Hands recently obtained its second van to serve more citizen in the Yukon area. There is no fee charged for the use of the Care-A-Van service.

The $15,000 grant will help support the expansion of the program to serve more residents who live within the Yukon Public School System.