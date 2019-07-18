× Lawton Police investigate ‘SWATing’ prank call

LAWTON, Okla. – The Lawton Police Department says a false “SWATing” call was made on a phony homicide Thursday afternoon from an entirely different country.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of NW Andrews on a suspicious call about a possible homicide that had just happened in the area.

Officers arrived and made contact with the resident that owned the phone that the call came from.

She told officers she did not make the call and nothing was going on at her home.

Through further investigation, officers found that the call came from someone overseas that was hacking the woman’s phone and using her number to make the false calls.

“Swatting” often involves video gamers who get angry at someone they’re competing with online and call into 911 in that person’s hometown, telling authorities that person is planning a bombing or some other instance that requires a heavy police presence like a swat team.