Made in Oklahoma: Salt and pepper ribeyes over arugula

1. In a large saute pan, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil. Season steaks with salt and pepper. When the pan starts to smoke, carefully add steaks. Allow the steaks to cook for about 3 to 4 minutes on one side, without moving or piercing the meat. This will help create a good, crusty sear. When steaks are brown, flip and sear the other side for 3 to 4 minutes. Remove meat to a large plate and allow to rest for 10 minutes.

2. To serve, line a large platter with arugula. Tear the roasted peppers into large pieces and scatter over the arugula. In a small bowl, whisk in the remaining olive oil, balsamic vinegar and any meat juices that may have collected on the plate from the steaks. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Slice the steaks across the grain and on a bias into 1 1/2-inch thick pieces. Lay the slices on top of the salad and drizzle with dressing. Using a vegetable peeler, shave Parmesan over the dish.