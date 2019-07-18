× Man arrested after allegedly raping 4-year-old at McDonald’s in Midwest City

Warning: This story contains details that may be considered disturbing.

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – A man was arrested after he allegedly raped a 4-year-old inside a bathroom at a McDonald’s in Midwest City.

On Tuesday, police responded to a McDonald’s near SE 15th and Air Depot in reference to a disturbance.

When police arrived, they spoke with day care employees who told officers a 4-year-old girl had gone to the bathroom in the play area of the restaurant and went to check on her after noticing the child had “been gone for a while.”

The day care employee says the door was locked, and after knocking for a while, a man answered the door and came out with hands up, saying “I was just washing my hands.”

The 4-year-old was asked if she was touched by the man and she said “yes,” pointing to her genital area.

Police were called and talked to the man who told police he was in the playground area when he started to feel sick and went to the bathroom, knocking on the door.

He said when he opened the door, a female was sitting on the toilet. He says he then threw up in the sink, washed his hands and left the bathroom.

The 4-year-old told officials what happened in the bathroom.

37-year-old Joshua Kabatra was arrested on two complaints of Rape 1 and one complaint of lewd acts with a child in connection to the incident.