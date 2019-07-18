× Man arrested following pursuit in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. – A man was arrested after a pursuit in Lawton early Thursday morning.

At approximately 1:10 a.m., Lawton police officers were involved in a pursuit that started at NW Sheridan and Cache Road after the driver ran a red light.

Officers attempted to stop the driver, identified by police as Terence Neals, but he did not stop.

The pursuit ended in the 700 block of NW 14th St after Neals struck a parked car and attempted to flee on foot.

Lawton police say a stolen gun was found during the foot pursuit.

Neals was arrested and taken to jail on multiple complaints, as well as a county felony warrant and a county misdemeanor warrant.