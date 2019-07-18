Man arrested for burglary after allegedly breaking into truck full of soda

LAWTON, Okla. – A man is behind bars after he allegedly broke into a truck to get a refreshing drink.

Around 6:30 a.m. on July 16, officers with the Lawton Police Department were called to the 200 block of S.E. Simpson after employees at a business spotted a man inside a Pepsi trailer.

According to the police department, an employee at the Pepsi Bottling plant noticed that the truck had been tampered with and the transport seal was broken.

When they got closer, they also noticed there was soda leaking in the back as well. Inside the trailer, they noticed a man inside with “numerous empty bottles of soda.”

According to KSWO, the man was naked and was lying on the floor of the truck.

Officers ultimately arrested the man for third-degree burglary.