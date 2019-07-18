Man charged with animal cruelty after malnourished parrots seized from metro home

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man has been formally charged after a large group of malnourished parrots was seized from his metro home.

The investigation began in late June at a home near NW 23rd and Council.

On June 26, officials with multiple agencies responded to the home after neighbors reported hearing more than a dozen birds making noise from the garage, along with a strong smell.

According to court records, 14 birds were found in cages in the garage.

Animal control officers described the living conditions as “horrible,” and officials say there was no water to the house and no AC in the garage.

The birds were in “various stages of feather loss.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Records also state grooming and feces covered the garage floor, as well as roaches.