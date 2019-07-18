Mayor David Holt discusses how MAPS 4 would be different

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - What is a penny worth?

It's already funded a canal, a ballpark, an arena, and now a new convention center in Oklahoma City, so what's next?

Past mayors have talked about what they did.

Now, the current mayor is helping shape a new MAPS, but what will that look like?

City Hall was packed with supporters for different reasons, like championing for domestic violence.

"I've never told my story, but I am a survivor of domestic violence," a victim said at City Hall.

And, the animal shelter.

"You cannot extricate animals from the real quality of life,” Louisa McCune said.

MAPS 4 seems to be looking more and more like a plan to fix our growing city's social needs.

"So, if ultimately MAPS is the story of meeting what the crisis of the day is and the crisis of 1993 was, there's nothing to do here, and the crisis in 2001 was that our school buildings were falling apart. Well, the crisis of 2019 seems to be all of these things on that list,” Holt said.

A past that many say fueled economic growth putting the city on the map and inspiring other cities to try to do the same.

“We're taking it to our core needs in our neighborhoods and the challenges that face every day, and in those areas, we haven't even started,” Holt said.

