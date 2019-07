× Newcastle Police arrest minor for stabbing another minor

NEWCASTLE, Okla. – The Newcastle Police Department arrested a juvenile for stabbing another minor this afternoon.

Police say they were called to the 500 block of NE 21st Street on the report of a stabbing where they found a juvenile with stab wounds.

Officers were able to identify the suspect and take him into custody a short time later.

The kid was transported to a local hospital, but his condition is unknown.