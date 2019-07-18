Officials: Debris fell on firefighter during northeast Oklahoma City blaze
OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City firefighter had to be checked out after debris fell on him during a house fire.
When fire crews arrived at a house near N.E. 16th and Martin Luther King Blvd., firefighters discovered heavy flames coming from the roof.
As firefighters were battling the flames, a portion of the house collapsed. Officials say debris likes rocks and bricks hit a firefighter.
Fortunately, he was checked out by paramedics and is expected to be OK.
No one was inside the home at the time of the blaze.
35.467560 -97.516428