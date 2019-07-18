× Officials: Debris fell on firefighter during northeast Oklahoma City blaze

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City firefighter had to be checked out after debris fell on him during a house fire.

When fire crews arrived at a house near N.E. 16th and Martin Luther King Blvd., firefighters discovered heavy flames coming from the roof.

As firefighters were battling the flames, a portion of the house collapsed. Officials say debris likes rocks and bricks hit a firefighter.

Fortunately, he was checked out by paramedics and is expected to be OK.

No one was inside the home at the time of the blaze.