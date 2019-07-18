Oklahoma authorities hoping to identify semi involved in fatal crash

SEMINOLE, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Seminole police are hoping to identify a semi involved a fatal crash last week.

On July 11, at approximately 9:20 p.m., a motorcycle was struck by a semi while the semi was making a U-turn on Wrangler Blvd. in Seminole.

According to OHP, the semi left the scene of the crash.

Officials say the semi driver may not have known the crash occurred, but would still like to speak with them.

Investigators were able to obtain video of the semi and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the semi.

If you recognize the semi or have any information, call the Seminole Police Department at (405)382-9340.