Oklahoma City Zoo, Stephenson Cancer Center team up to offer free sunscreen dispensers to zoo guests 

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Stephenson Cancer Center are teaming up to offer free sunscreen to zoo guests through Labor Day.

According to the zoo, the pumps were funded by Stephenson Cancer Center and the zoo will provide maintenance and refills.

The five dispensers provide UVA-UVB sunscreen with SPF 30 and are located in the men’s and women’s restrooms in the entry plaza, the men’s and women’s restrooms in the Children’s Zoo and in the women’s restroom at the Centennial Choo-Choo Train Station.

They will be provided to guests at the zoo until Labor Day, September 2.