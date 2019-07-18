Oklahoma court upholds murder convictions, life sentences

July 18, 2019

Mosi Dennis

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the murder conviction and life sentence of a man who killed another man in front of the victim’s adult son.

The court rejected appeals Thursday from Mosi Dennis that included lack of evidence, prosecutorial misconduct, improper dismissal of a juror and improper admission of crime photographs.

Dennis was convicted in the 2015 death of 51-year-old Kenneth Walker in Midwest City.

Prosecutors say Dennis pulled Walker’s 30-year-old paraplegic son off a hospital bed in his bedroom and was beating him while trying to steal money and painkillers when Walker entered the room and was shot.

Separately, the court upheld the second-degree murder conviction and life sentence of Adrian Luis Walker in the choking death of Florencio Jimenez at an Oklahoma City car wash.

