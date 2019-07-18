× Oklahoma Girl Scout working to honor 9/11 victims

LAWTON, Okla. – A Girl Scout in Lawton is working on a project that will honor some victims from a terrorist attack, while also earning her gold honors.

Teresa Leday-Mauney plans to create a tribute to the seven victims with ties to Oklahoma who were killed in the September 11th terrorist attacks. She plans on creating two pillars; one engraved with the Oklahoma flag and the other with the American flag.

A granite Pentagon will be in the center with the names of the victims.

Leday-Mauney says the monument will then be surrounded by seven crepe myrtle trees.

She told KSWO that her mother, who served in the Army for 26 years, inspired her to complete the project. Right now, she is working to raise $16,000 for the monument.

In order to donate to the project, you can donate online to the Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma.

As a result of finishing the project, she is expected to earn the Gold Award, which is the highest one a Girl Scout can receive.