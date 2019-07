× One in critical condition following shooting, Oklahoma City police say

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured overnight.

Police say a gunshot victim showed up to a hospital near Britton and Broadway at around 3:30 a.m.

He was taken to another hospital in critical condition to be treated.

Authorities say the shooting happened near May and Memorial.

Officials told News 4 the victim is not cooperating at this time.