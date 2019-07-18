× OSU Adds Former MLB Star Matt Holliday to Baseball Staff

Oklahoma State announced Thursday former Major League Baseball standout and Stillwater native Matt Holliday has been added to the baseball coaching staff.

Holliday will be in charge of offensive development and outfield play.

Holliday is the younger brother of OSU head coach Josh Holliday.

Matt Holliday played 15 seasons in the majors, with Colorado, St. Louis, Oakland and the New York Yankees.

He was a seven-time All-Star, with his career ending in 2018.

“Matt loves the game of baseball and has a passion for helping young men pursue their dreams both on the field and in life,” said OSU head coach Josh Holliday. “We are so excited to have him join our coaching staff — with Rob (Walton), Marty (Lees) and Matt, we have a coaching team established that will work together to recruit and develop players at the highest level.

“Matt’s expertise in hitting and outfield play will fit perfectly within our staff. Our players will have the opportunity to learn from one of the finest offensive players in baseball history. Matt is a teacher, and his ability to articulate the movements and mindset of the swing is exceptional.”

“I’m excited to join the baseball staff at Oklahoma State, and I’m looking forward to the chance to help young men reach their potential in all areas of their lives,” Matt Holliday said. “Coaching alongside my brother and the staff he has put together makes me eager to be a part of it. Thanks to Coach (Mike) Holder and my big brother for giving me this opportunity.”