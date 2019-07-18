OU announces new leadership within Human Resources department

NORMAN, Okla. – More changes are ahead for the University of Oklahoma’s leadership.

In an email to OU students and faculty, Interim President Joseph Harroz Jr., announced the hiring of Angela Church, the new Senior Associate Vice President.

Church will replace Jackie Wolf, Ph.D. who has been serving as OU’s Senior Vice President for Human Resources.

Wolf assisted with the transition for two university presidents and supported search committees for senior leadership positions at OU.

Interim President Harroz stated that the decision was made in an effort to “ensure [Human Resources} is strongly positioned to support our employees.”

Church holds both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in Business Administration from Southern Nazarene University.

She also brings 13-years of experience in human resources work from OU’s Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City.

This change comes only two months after former OU President James Gallogly announced his retirement after only a year in office.