× Police chase ends with crash into MWC gas station

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – A Midwest City Police chase ended with the suspect driving his car into the side of a Valero gas station.

Officers on scene say they were attempting a traffic stop on the suspect, but he refused to stop.

In an effort to evade police, the suspect attempted to cut through the Valero parking lot, but ended up hitting the side of the building.

Authorities say the suspect was taken to a local hospital, but his injuries are unknown at this time.

No one inside the store was hurt.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.