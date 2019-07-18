Police investigating vulgar messages left for OKC Thunder after Paul George trade

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are investigating after a pair of vulgar messages were left for members of the Oklahoma City Thunder organization.

On July 10, Oklahoma City police learned of two harassing and intimidating voicemail messages that were left for the Oklahoma City Thunder organization on July 6, shortly after news broke that Paul George was being traded to the LA Clippers.

According to a search warrant affidavit, the voicemails came from the same phone number.

“Ya, I’m just calling y’all, because y’all gotta be the dumbest, m************ NBA association I ever heard of. First off, brah, y’all let go to Melo, y’all traded Paul George. Who the f*** on the team will Russell Westbrook, who y’all traded for? Y’all n***** is so stupid bruh. I swear to God. Y’all traded Paul George but you keep Raymond Felton tho cuz, you keep Andre Roberson. Do y’all not love Russell Westbrook?” the message said, in part. “I know this n**** feel like he in hell. I hope he kill everybody. I want to kill everybody. I don’t give a f*** if y’all report this call.”

At points during the first call, police noted that the caller sounded like he was beginning to cry or giggle.

Several minutes later, the man called again and left another message that was very similar to the first.

“Sam Presti, I hope you f******* die. I hope, I hope you f****** die cuz,” the second message said.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Thunder told News 4, “We defer to the authorities and they can handle the situation as they see fit.”