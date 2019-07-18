Police searching for man accused of stealing merchandise from adult novelty store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly stole merchandise from an adult novelty store.

Earlier this month, officials were called to the Hustler Hollywood store near I-40 and Meridian following a reported theft.

Employees told officers that a man in the store walked out with merchandise without paying for anything. A witness saw the man allegedly stealing from the store, so they followed him outside.

When the witness went outside, the alleged suspect pulled out a gun.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

