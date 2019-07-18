× Public meeting scheduled for Tulsa Race Massacre mass grave search

TULSA, Okla. – A public meeting will be held for the group overseeing a mass grave search from the Tulsa Race Massacre.

The Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma was once called the “Black Wall Street,” a 35-block radius in the segregated community thriving with hundreds of businesses.

But, on June 1, 1921, the entire area was burned down as a result of a riot that began after a black man was accused of assaulting a white woman.

White residents attacked the community, killing hundreds of black residents and injuring 800 others.

After the 100th-anniversary of the tragedy, community leaders have pushed for justice for the dead. Recently, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum proposed using $100,000 from the city’s budget to search for the mass graves of the victims.

Bynum says crews will search Oaklawn Cemetery, Newblock Park and Rolling Oaks Memorial Gardens for possible mass graves.

“If we can identify a place where there are bodies, we have a responsibility to look into that,” Mayor G.T. Bynum told KJRH.

Searchers will use ground-penetrating radar to determine if excavation is needed.

On Thursday, a public meeting will be held in Tulsa to overview the proposed investigation process. If you would like to watch it, it will be streamed live from the city’s Facebook page.