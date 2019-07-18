Semi-truck driver arrested in fatal hit-and-run after trucking company turns him in

SEMINOLE CO., Okla. – A semi-truck driver was arrested in a deadly hit and run crash that killed an Oklahoma father of two and sent his wife to the hospital in critical condition after the driver’s own company turned him in.

“A husband, a dad, A best friend,” Brandon Meeks said. “He’s been taken and now he’s just gone and it’s not fair.”

26-year-old Matthew Hatton, a father of two, gone in an instant when an 18-wheeler barreled down a Seminole County road, hitting Hatton and his wife, Hailey.

Hatton was killed instantly and Hailey is now left with a broken neck and back.

“I went to sleep and woke up to an absolute nightmare,” Meeks said.

A week has passed by, and family and friends like Brandon Meeks are still waiting to wake up from this dream- hoping the man behind the wheel would come forward.

But Thursday night, the closure they have been asking for happened: Seminole County Police arrested Wesley White.

His own job, Western Flyer Trucking Company, turned him in to authorities after seeing the widespread news coverage.

Authorities drove to Western Flyer Headquarters in Oklahoma City to question him and eventually put him in handcuffs.

The night of the accident, Hatton was driving his motorcycle and his wife was sitting behind him when a semi-truck made a U-turn, crushing the couple under tons of metal.

“I’m very angry,” Meeks said. “I’m just not sure how to categorize it yet.”

Hatton’s last seconds of life were spent protecting the woman he loved.

“Hailey said Matt kicked her off the bike a few seconds before the impact,” Meeks said.

White faces several felony charges including manslaughter and leaving the scene of a deadly accident.

Even though there’s a face to the crime, those close to the Hattons are still not ready to forgive.

“Everybody makes mistakes but this mistake cost someone their life,” Meeks said.

Seminole Police tell News 4 they received countless tips from residents and viewers describing the truck as coming from Western Flyer.

We’ve reached out for a statement from the company and haven’t heard back.