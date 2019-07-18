Sobriety checkpoint planned in Oklahoma County this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team and the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Oklahoma County from Friday night into early Saturday morning.
The checkpoint will run from 11 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Saturday morning in Oklahoma City.
Additional deputies and troopers will be on duty looking for impaired drivers across the OKC metro area before, during, and after the checkpoint.
“Everyone is highly encouraged to find a safe ride by calling a sober driver, using a cab, Uber, Lyft or any other ride-share service. Better yet, have a designated driver. Have fun and enjoy life, but do not, under any circumstances, drive while impaired by alcohol or any other substance. The cost is too high. Let’s ENDUI.”