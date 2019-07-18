× Sobriety checkpoint planned in Oklahoma County this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team and the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Oklahoma County from Friday night into early Saturday morning.

The checkpoint will run from 11 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Saturday morning in Oklahoma City.

Additional deputies and troopers will be on duty looking for impaired drivers across the OKC metro area before, during, and after the checkpoint.