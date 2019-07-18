Stroud firefighter dies following Monday crash

STROUD, Okla. – The city of Stroud is mourning tonight after one of their firefighters died from injuries he sustained in a car wreck earlier this week.

Michael “Cole” Alcorn sustained critical injuries, including severe head trauma, in a wreck on the Turner Turnpike Monday night.

His brothers in the Stroud Fire Department worked to extract him from the car and rushed him to St. Francis in Tulsa.

Alcorn has one daughter with another on the way.

According to the family, Alcorn will live on through organ donation.

Click here for the GoFundMe if you would like to help the family.