× Tulsa Zoo: American alligator dies from severe reproductive infection

TULSA, Okla. – The Tulsa Zoo is mourning the loss of their female American alligator who died from a severe reproductive infection that had spread throughout her body.

Zoo officials say Alli, 27, died on July 10, but “had been behaving normally and gave animal care staff no indication that she was ill.”

Alli arrived at the Tulsa Zoo on June 30, 2009, from the Roosevelt Park Zoo in Minot, North Dakota.

For the past 10 years, Alli and male American alligator Gus lived together inside WildLIFE Trek. In 2017, the pair was moved to a new renovated outdoor yard with attacked winter holding.

Zookeepers say Alli was feisty and would “bellow back at the thunder” during storms.

According to the Tulsa Zoo, American alligators can be found throughout the southeastern United States, from the Carolinas to Texas and north to the southeast corner of Oklahoma.