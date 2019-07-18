× Two killed in Garvin County crash

MAYSVILLE, Okla. – Authorities are investigating a crash in Garvin County that claimed the lives of two people.

Around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a crash along Hwy 19 near Maysville.

Investigators say 21-year-old Dustin Davis was driving a Chevy Silverado westbound on Hwy 19 when he unexpectedly crossed the center line. At that point, the Chevy hit a 2018 Mazda M6, driven by 24-year-old Kylie Newey.

Officials say the Chevy Silverado rolled and Davis was thrown from the vehicle. Newey was pinned inside her car for two-and-a-half hours until she was extricated by the Maysville Fire Department.

Sadly, Davis and Newey were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say they are still investigating what caused Davis to cross the center line.