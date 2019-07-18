Two people killed in shooting in Oklahoma gym parking lot

TULSA, Okla. – Investigators in Tulsa say two people are dead following a shooting in the parking lot of a gym.

On Wednesday evening, Tulsa police were called to a reported shooting in the parking lot of VASA Fitness, which is located near 51st and Memorial.

Authorities say two people got into an altercation in the parking lot, and then pulled out guns.

Witnesses say they heard several gunshots as bullets hit cars and tires in the parking lot. Officials say the two people involved in the altercation were both shot and killed.

A third person was also injured, but is expected to survive, according to KJRH.

So far, the names of those involved have not been released.