Urban League to host 11th Annual Back to School Bash

Oklahoma City – Sonic is partnering with OKC’s Urban League to help families out as the school year approaches.

The Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City will give away hundreds of backpacks, school supplies and uniform vouchers at its 11th Annual Back to School Bash on July 20th.

“The Back to School Bash is such an important event for our clients and community because it enriches the lives of everyone at the event,” said Dr. Valerie Thompson, Urban League president and CEO. “We focus on everything a child needs to be successful in the new school year.”

Aside from backpacks and uniform vouchers, students can receive immunizations and health screenings at no cost to attendees. Shot records are required for children to receive immunizations.

The event will be held from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on July 20th at the Urban League, located at 3900 Martin Luther King Avenue.