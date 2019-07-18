What’s that in the sky? Oklahomans have chance to see International Space Station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - If you noticed something strange in the early morning sky, you are not alone.

The International Space Station is visible over Oklahoma City through August 1.

If you want to check out the space station, your best sighting opportunities will be within a few hours before or after sunrise or sunset.

Officials say that's because the sun reflects off the space station and is contrasted against the darker sky.

Currently, three Expedition 60 crewmembers are onboard the International Space Station.

To check out when the International Space Station will be visible near you, visit NASA's website.