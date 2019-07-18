Wildlife department confirms 30th mountain lion report in Oklahoma 

OKLAHOMA – The Oklahoma Department Wildlife Conversation says the state now has its 30th confirmed mountain lion report.

According to the wildlife department, an Adair County man recently reported seeing a mountain lion and later found its tracks.

Officials with the wildlife department visited the site of the tracks, and say “it has now been verified that this was indeed our state’s 30th mountain lion confirmation.”

Wildlife officials say the tracks were in a good enough condition to make a plaster cast.