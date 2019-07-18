Young pregnant woman suffers through the heat after landlord slow to make repairs

OKLAHOMA CITY – Mary Heath is praying for someone to help.

“We have no AC,” she said. “It’s been going on the second week, and my daughter is getting medically sick because of it.”

Her daughter Carisma is disabled, 31 weeks pregnant, and high risk.

She said, “I’m afraid I’m going to get sick and have to go to the hospital.”

Mary isn’t worried about her own health.

“I’m worried about my baby,” she told In Your Corner. “She’s 7 months pregnant and she shouldn’t have to go through this.”

Their AC hasn’t hit a temperature below 80 degrees in weeks.

The unit outside is a mess, and according to Mary, repairs haven’t done a lick of good.

Management dropped off a few fans to get the air moving, along with a small, older window unit that barely gets one room cool.

The rest of their townhome feels like a sauna, and they can’t cook because the oven makes it even more unbearable.

It got so hot the other day, Carisma says she almost passed out.

Tuesday, we paid management at Putnam Green Villas a visit.

We were told the family’s AC was repaired, which it wasn’t, and then the employee wouldn’t give us the phone number for their corporate office.

Management wasn’t much help at all, but that didn’t slow us down any.

Mary and Carisma receive rental assistance through the Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency.

We asked the state to investigate, and they uncovered a string of violations, issuing management a 24-hour emergency repair notice.

Now, the family waits in miserable conditions.

Mary exclaimed, “My grandbaby is due September 13th and I’m afraid if she comes early I can’t bring my baby to this.”

The state gave management until Thursday to make the emergency repairs, or else they would issue the family an emergency voucher to move without penalty for breaking their lease.

We have a bit of good news to share.

The family has more cool air now than they did 24 hours ago.

Management installed several reliable AC window units in their townhome until they can get a brand new AC system installed, hopefully in the coming days.

We’re keeping close tabs on this one, and working to find the family more assistance.