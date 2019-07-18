GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: (L-R) Dusty Hill, Frank Beard and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top perform on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2016 in Glastonbury, England. Now its 46th year the festival is one largest music festivals in the world and this year features headline acts Muse, Adele and Coldplay. The Festival, which Michael Eavis started in 1970 when several hundred hippies paid just Â£1, now attracts more than 175,000 people. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)
ZZ Top set to perform in Tulsa this November
GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: (L-R) Dusty Hill, Frank Beard and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top perform on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2016 in Glastonbury, England. Now its 46th year the festival is one largest music festivals in the world and this year features headline acts Muse, Adele and Coldplay. The Festival, which Michael Eavis started in 1970 when several hundred hippies paid just Â£1, now attracts more than 175,000 people. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)
TULSA, Okla. – ZZ Top is set to perform at the River Spirit Casino in Tulsa this November!
Their 50th Anniversary Tour will be at the casino’s concert venue, Paradise Cove.
ZZ Top began as a “rough-and-ready blues-rock trio” from Texas that became a huge mid-1970s concert attraction.
They released their first album in 1970, with albums going gold or platinum.
The concert will be held November 8 at 8:00 p.m. at the River Spirit Casino in Tulsa.