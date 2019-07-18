ZZ Top set to perform in Tulsa this November

TULSA, Okla. – ZZ Top is set to perform at the River Spirit Casino in Tulsa this November!

Their 50th Anniversary Tour will be at the casino’s concert venue, Paradise Cove.

ZZ Top began as a “rough-and-ready blues-rock trio” from Texas that became a huge mid-1970s concert attraction.

They released their first album in 1970, with albums going gold or platinum.

The concert will be held November 8 at 8:00 p.m. at the River Spirit Casino in Tulsa.

Tickets go on sale July 19.

