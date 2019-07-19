4 the Weekend: Lego convention and Fort Reno tour

OKLAHOMA CITY – While the dog days of summer are in full effect, there are plenty of evening and indoor activities to keep you out of the heat.

The Brick Universe Lego Convention is going on Saturday and Sunday at Cox Convention Center.

It’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day with a building zone and amazing displays.

Tickets are $15 online and $18 at the door, and they do sell out, so you should act quickly if you’re interested.

The Fort Reno Historic Spirit Tour is tomorrow at 8 p.m.

If you’ve never toured at the historic fort, it’s a fascinating place.

By lantern light, you’ll hear stories about the fort’s history, and a few ghost tales as well.

You need to reserve your spot– the number to call is 262-3987.

The Wheeler Summer Music Series continues tonight, beginning at 8 p.m. at the Wheeler Ferris Wheel on Western.

This is tonight and it’s a great event for families with music from “Wiggle Out Loud” and performances by the Race Dance Company.

There will be food and snowcone trucks as well.