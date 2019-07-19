× Chase ends in deadly crash in Canadian County

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Canadian County say a chase came to a violent end on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday night, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say they were called to a fatality crash along eastbound I-40, near Geary.

Troopers say 20-year-old Joseph Criscione had been involved in a previous crash and was leading Canadian County deputies on a chase. A deputy performed a tactical maneuver, which caused Criscione to go off the roadway.

However, it didn’t stop him.

Officials say Criscione continued southbound through the center median, up a slight embankment, over a hill and down another slight embankment. At that point, troopers say he entered the eastbound lanes of I-40 and was hit by a tractor-trailer.

According to the trooper’s report, Criscione’s car became lodged under the semi-truck as it went off the road. After 500 feet, it crossed back onto the interstate before leaving the roadway to the left. It hit a guardrail and multiple trees before catching fire and coming to rest in the center median.

Officials say Criscione was pronounced dead at the scene.