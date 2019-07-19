Chase ends in deadly crash in Canadian County

Posted 11:07 am, July 19, 2019, by

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Canadian County say a chase came to a violent end on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday night, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say they were called to a fatality crash along eastbound I-40, near Geary.

Troopers say 20-year-old Joseph Criscione had been involved in a previous crash and was leading Canadian County deputies on a chase. A deputy performed a tactical maneuver, which caused Criscione to go off the roadway.

However, it didn’t stop him.

Officials say Criscione continued southbound through the center median, up a slight embankment, over a hill and down another slight embankment. At that point, troopers say he entered the eastbound lanes of I-40 and was hit by a tractor-trailer.

According to the trooper’s report, Criscione’s car became lodged under the semi-truck as it went off the road. After 500 feet, it crossed back onto the interstate before leaving the roadway to the left. It hit a guardrail and multiple trees before catching fire and coming to rest in the center median.

Officials say Criscione was pronounced dead at the scene.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.