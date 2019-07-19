× Children’s Hospital to open newly expanded Pediatric Intensive Care Unit

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local children’s hospital will soon be able to treat more pediatric patients

The newly expanded Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Children’s Hospital will open to patients on July 22.

“I’m incredibly excited about this new facility,” said Morris Gessouroun, M.D., chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine. “It has been highly anticipated and will dramatically improve our capacity to care for the children of Oklahoma in need of these high-intensity and high-tech services. This pediatric ICU will be the most modern and technologically advanced PICU in the state, while at the same time being the most family-friendly of any such care facility in Oklahoma.”

The PICU will have 34 non-cardiac intensive care unit beds, which can help them provide state-of-the-art care for seriously ill and injured kids up to 18 years of age.

In the past, Children’s Hospital only had 13 non-cardiac intensive care unit beds and 12 cardiac intensive care unit beds. Renovations to those existing 25 beds will begin in the near future, which will increase the total number of intensive care unit beds to 59.

“Increased capacity means more patients receive the care they need from the most skilled providers with great depth of experience,” said Jon Hayes, president of The Children’s Hospital. “We struggled at times to be able to care for the many patients who needed our services. Now we are able to better fulfill our mission – to take care of every child through our combined efforts.”