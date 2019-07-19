Deadly crash causes semi-truck fire, forces part of it off bridge

SAPULPA, Okla. – Officials in Sapulpa are investigating a crash that claimed the life of one driver and caused a semi-truck fire.

Investigators say an SUV was going the wrong way on the Turner Turnpike when it collided with a FedEx semi-truck on Thursday night.

The collision caused part of the semi-truck to hang off the side of a bridge and catch fire. Authorities told FOX 23 that the FedEx truck was carrying hazardous material, which made the cleanup process more difficult.

The driver of the SUV died from their injuries, and the driver of the semi-truck is expected to be OK.

FOX 23 received the following statement from FedEx:

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this terrible event. We are cooperating with authorities as they investigate.”

