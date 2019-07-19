× Drug Enforcement Agency releases opioid prescription data in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – After closing arguments in the state’s opioid trial, we’re learning more about how many painkillers are prescribed to Oklahomans.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, more than 1 billion pills were prescribed in our state between 2006 and 2012. That breaks down to about 54 pills per Oklahoman each year.

It’s not clear what happened after 2012.

The recent trial against Johnson and Johnson also highlighted deaths from painkillers. More than 6,100 people died from opioid-related deaths between the years 2000 and 2017.