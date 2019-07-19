Fans 4 Oklahomans: Westlake Ace helping keep Oklahomans cool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The extreme heat is not playing around.

Earlier this week, EMSA issued its second "heat alert" of the summer.

Now think about our neighbors without cool air right now.

Our In Your Corner team and the Salvation Army have been hard at work helping save lives with your fan donations.

Westlake Ace Hardware rallied its customers to do more good.

“Very much so,” added Westlake Ace team member Brandon. “They did all the hard work. All we did was ask.”

In the end, that ask really paid off netting more than 350 fans over a two week period.

You can bet they'll come in handy, fast, considering most of the fans we collected from our In Your Corner fan drive the other week have already flown out the door to good homes.

Dee Watts told us about a family she recently served.

“There is a mom that has 3 children and one of the children has a heart condition,” she recalled. “Because she is living on a fixed income, it's hard for her to run that air conditioner all the time.”

We're in the thick of a summer swelter.

The demand for fans is only growing. Just like our man, Richard's, fu Manchu, a fresh new summer look to go with his encouraging words we're used to hearing.

He added, “We've been very fortunate for people like this to help us out on this fan drive. Every fan is a blessing.”

The reality is cool air isn't an option for a good number of Oklahoma families.

Every donation counts.

Thank you, Oklahoma.

Drop one off at the News 4 studios, or the Salvation Army's Center of Hope at 1001 N. Pennsylvania during normal business hours.

If you need a fan, contact the Salvation Army to see if you qualify.

You must either be a senior citizen, have a family with infants, or be disabled with a chronic illness.

To receive a fan, applicants must provide a photo ID, proof of residency and must reside in Oklahoma County.

For more information, call (405) 246-1100.