× First responders rescue child near drowning in SW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City first responders have saved a child from possible drowning on the city’s southwest side.

First responders were called to the 6500 block of SW 134th St. just before 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Air Comfort Solutions was overhead when an adult holding a child was taken on a stretcher into an ambulance.

The child’s condition is unknown at this time.

There is no other information available at this time.